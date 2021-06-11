SBI launches special loan scheme for covid patients

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We are happy to introduce SBI Kavach Personal Loan scheme to help people affected in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. We believe this new scheme will offer much-needed financial assistance to the people to manage the COVID treatment-related expenses without any hassle. With this strategic loan scheme, our aim is to provide access to monetary assistance – especially in this difficult situation for all those who unfortunately got affected by COVID. It's our constant endeavor at SBI to work towards creating financial solutions for customers suiting their requirements"

