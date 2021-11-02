Mumbai: With an aim to offer seamless life certificate submission experience for millions of pensioners (other than family pensioners), the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), has announced the launch of the Video Life Certificate (VLC) facility. Pensioners from the comfort of their homes can schedule a video call with SBI staff at their convenience and complete the process of life certificate submission without having to visit the bank branch.

Launching the initiative, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said “We are glad to introduce yet another strategic customer-centric initiative especially for the benefit of senior citizens. We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid Covid-19. We at SBI constantly work towards providing an extra layer of convenience and comforts to all our customers through the bank’s customized tech-led products and services."

SBI launches ‘Video Life Certificate’ facility for pensioners: How to do

They have to log on to www.pensionseva.sbi click on Video LC and enter their SBI Pension Account Number. They will have to submit the OTP received on their registered mobile numbers. Once they have read the terms and conditions, they can click on ‘Start Journey’. Pensioners will have to keep their original PAN card in place, click on ‘I am ready', and grant permission to start the video call.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country which has so far fulfilled the home buying dreams of 30 lakh Indian families.

