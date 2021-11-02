SBI launches ‘Video Life Certificate’ facility for pensioners

Launching the initiative, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said “We are glad to introduce yet another strategic customer-centric initiative especially for the benefit of senior citizens. We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid Covid-19. We at SBI constantly work towards providing an extra layer of convenience and comforts to all our customers through the bank’s customized tech-led products and services."