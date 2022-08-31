SBI launches WhatsApp services: How to check your balance, other details

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), has launched a new customer-friendly initiative in which it will allow the customers of SBI to avail of most of its banking services through messaging app
There is a piece of good news for the customers of State Bank of India (SBI), now you do not have to go to the bank and stand in lines for small work related to the bank. SBI has recently started a WhatsApp banking service for its customers.
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), has launched a new customer-friendly initiative in which it will allow the customers of SBI to avail of most of its banking services through messaging app WhatsApp and will not require to stand in queues for small bank-related work.
These services will be available through SBI's WhatsApp service
You can use the WhatsApp banking services of SBI to know the following information:
1. Account Balance
2. Mini Statement (Last 5 Transactions)
SBI also said that now account holders can access this information on WhatsApp without logging into the YONO app or visiting an ATM for mini statement. So, if you also have an account with SBI and want to use the new SBI WhatsApp Banking facility, you need to register your SBI account for WhatsApp service and give your consent through an SMS first.
Steps to register for SBI WhatsApp service
To register the bank account with SBI Whatsapp Banking Service, send SMS WAREG A/C No (917208933148) from your registered mobile number. Once the registration is complete, you will be able to use SBI's Whatsapp service.
Send Hi on Whatsapp (+909022690226). This pop up message will open.
Now you will be given the option of Account Balance, Mini Statement, De-Register Whatsapp Banking.
To check account balance, you have to type 1 while for mini statement you have to type 2.
