SBI looking to extend moratorium to NBFCs and MFIs; other could follow suit

MUMBAI: State Bank of India is actively looking to extend the three-month moratorium to non-banking finance and microfinance companies, according to a senior banker aware of the matter.

The bank is likely to take up the issue in the board meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, confirmed another banker aware of the matter.

It is possible SBI’s decision to extend the moratorium to NBFCs and MFIs, whenever it happens, will be emulated by most other commercial banks.

This change in stance follows complaints from NBFCs for having been deprived of the three-month moratorium provided to all borrowers, starting 1 March to 31 May. A recent Supreme Court order directing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure implementation of its 27 March circular in “letter and spirit" has also added to the pressure on banks, said the first banker.

During a recent meeting with bankers, through video conferencing, RBI officials had made it clear that decision to provide moratorium has been left at the banks' discretion.

“As of now there is possibility of moratorium being extended to NBFCs and MFIs. The decision has to be approved by the board. There is tremendous pressure to extend the moratorium," he said.

An email to SBI spokesperson went unanswered.

If SBI decides to extend the moratorium, then the bank is likely to reassess the amount of liquidity provided under the second edition of Target Lending Term Repo Operations, or TLTRO 2.0, said the first banker. RBI had allowed banks to access three-year funding worth ₹50,000 crore to be invested in investment grade papers of NBFCs and MFIs. However, TLTRO 2.0 auctions conducted on 23 April showed that there was tepid response for these funds due to banks’ reluctance to invest in these companies.

Separately, SBI has also made available a special long-term working capital loan facility to 25 NBFC clients with A and BBB ratings.

The decision by the country’s largest bank on this issue is being closely watched by stakeholders as it could have a bearing on the entire industry.

An executive director at a public sector bank said in case of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the bank has decided to do it on a case-to-case basis through an opt-in mechanism.

“I feel that since liquidity is the issue for NBFCs, they are better off with our investments through funds raised in the targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) window. While the moratorium is only for three months, these longer-term funds will help them tide over the current crisis," said the banker quoted above. He said the bank has borrowed over ₹5,000 crore in the two TLTRO windows and is soon going to invest it in debt securities as per RBI guidelines.

For retail and small business and corporate borrowers, banks have been more open to providing a three-month deferment. The NBFCs, unable to avail of a similar moratorium, are in a precarious position since they have already provided a repayment deferment to their borrowers and are could soon face asset liability mismatches.

On 27 March, RBI allowed lenders to provide a three-month moratorium but left it to individual banks to decide on the implementation.

Separately, Indian Banks' Association came out with an FAQ mandating that moratorium be extended to term loan repayments of borrowers including NBFCs. This created confusion whether the moratorium is applicable to all borrowers or the bank can use its discretion. However, SBI went ahead and decided not to allow deferment of loan repayment to NBFCs, putting other banks in a fix.

In a case between Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and HDFC Bank, RBI’s counsel informed the Delhi high court that the 27 March circular is “discretionary in nature and enables the lender to take a decision as to whether moratorium ought to be granted to a particular borrower or not, though the said decision has been taken in an objective manner".

In an interview to news agency Cogencis, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said in matters connected to the moratorium, each bank has to assess its own liquidity position, capital adequacy, and financials. The transcript of the interview was released by RBI on 27 April.

“The banks have to take a considered call taking into account these factors. So far as RBI is concerned, there is sufficient clarity. So far as implementation is concerned, each bank has to take into account these factors and then grant moratorium," Das had said.

