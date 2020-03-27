SBI lowers lending rate by 75 bps, deposit rate between 20-100 bps

MUMBAI : India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday lowered its interest rates linked to external benchmarks by 75 basis points (bps) and cut its deposit rates between 20-100 bps as well.

The bank said in a statement that its external benchmark linked lending rate (EBR) and repo linked lending rate (RLLR) now stands at 7.05% and 6.65%, respectively, following the RBI rate cut. These new rates will be effective 1 April, SBI said. The central bank had introduced external benchmarked lending rates since October last year to quicken transmission. Following this cut, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on a 30-year home loan under this interest rate regime will be cheaper by around Rs52 per Rs1 lakh.

Meanwhile, the bank also reduced retail term deposit interest rates between 20-50 bps across tenors and bulk term deposit rates were reduced by 50-100 bps. These are effective from 28 March.

SBI also said that the decision on marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) will be taken when the asset liability committee (ALCO) meets in April.