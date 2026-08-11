SBI has 5-6 M&A deals in pipeline, eyes 20% share of ₹2 trillion market

Subhana Shaikh
2 min read11 Aug 2026, 03:25 PM IST
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SBI's gross advances increased about 19% year-on-year to ₹50 trillion in June, while domestic corporate advances grew more than 18% to ₹14 trillion.(Bloomberg)
Summary
The deals pursued by SBI are largely driven by technology and industry led.

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) has lined up five to six merger and acquisition (M&A) financing deals as the country’s largest lender deepens its presence in the growing corporate acquisition financing market, a senior bank official said.

“We have about five to six deals in the pipeline. We have already done four to five deals, including one very big one,” the official said, without disclosing any transaction details.

The deals pursued by the bank are largely driven by technology and industry-led, the official said. SBI’s focus on M&A financing comes after the Reserve Bank of India allowed domestic banks to finance corporate acquisitions from 1 April, opening up a new avenue for lenders to expand their corporate loan books.

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On 13 February, the RBI issued the final guidelines allowing up to 75% bank funding of M&As, up from 70% in the draft norms. It also allowed such funding to both listed and unlisted companies, which was a change from only listed companies proposed in the draft. The RBI said banks will be allowed to fund the promoters' stake when they set up new companies.

“Total bank financing shall not exceed 75% of the acquisition value, as independently assessed by the bank," the RBI had said.

The move opened up a large funding avenue for banks, with annual M&A funding valued at about $40 billion. While SBI does not have a formal internal target for M&A market share, the official said the bank sees 20% as an aspirational share of the 2 trillion market.

For SBI, M&A financing is not only a fee- and interest-income opportunity but also a way to acquire new corporate relationships and expand its loan book.

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Sun Pharma case

The recent financing of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ acquisition of New Jersey-based Organon is a case in point. Sun Pharma agreed in April to acquire Organon in an all-cash transaction valued at about $11.75 billion, including debt, making it one of the largest overseas acquisitions by an Indian company.

SBI subsequently joined a consortium of global banks financing the transaction. It was the only Indian bank among the 11 lenders, with each bank reportedly committing about $1 billion.

“Before this M&A deal, Sun Pharma was not our client. Now, after the deal, we will be lending to Sun Pharma as well,” the senior SBI official said.

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SBI’s gross advances rose about 19% on year to 50 trillion in the quarter ended June. Of this, domestic corporate advances grew over 18% on year to 14 trillion.

However, pricing remains a key challenge in scaling up M&A financing, particularly as banks compete with global lenders for large corporate transactions. The ability to price loans competitively while factoring in the risks associated with acquisition financing will be critical for SBI as it seeks to increase its share of the market.

In March, SBI roped in Japanese banking giant MUFG Bank for acquisition financing and collaboration in other financial deals.

About the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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