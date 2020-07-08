SBI may invest up to 1,760 crore in YES Bank's FPO

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said on Wednesday it may invest up to ₹1,760 crore in private lender YES Bank's upcoming follow-on public offer (FPO). In an exchange filing, SBI said its executive committee of central board (ECCB) has approved a maximum investment of up to ₹1,760 crore in the YES Bank FPO.

YES Bank on Tuesday said its capital raising committee (CRC) of the Board of Directors had approved raising funds by way of a FPO. “The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank (“CRC"), at its meeting held earlier today i.e., July 7, 2020, has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering," Yes Bank said in a statement.

The bank said that the committee is scheduled to meet after July 10 to "consider and approve the price band and discount, if any" as permitted under SEBI regulations.

On June 17, Bloomberg reported that the bank was looking to raise around ₹8,000 crore through public offering. The funds could help Yes Bank raise its Tier-1 core capital ratio to around 10%, from 6.3% as of end-March, according to reports.

On May 5, Reserve Bank had imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank and superseded its board. The moratorium was lifted on March 18 and the central bank handed over the charge to a new set of board members. Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar was appointed as new MD and CEO of Yes Bank.

In March, a group of eight lenders led by SBI had infused over ₹10,000 crore into Yes Bank, as part of a rescue deal approved by the Reserve Bank of India. The lenders include Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank.

