SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in CSB Bank to over 5%1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 06:35 PM IST
According to a regulatory filing by CSB Bank, the stake of the fund house rose from 4.96% to 5.01% following the acquisition of an additional 86,993 shares
NEW DELHI : Private sector lender CSB Bank on Tuesday said SBI Mutual Fund has increased its stake in the bank to over 5%.
According to a regulatory filing by CSB Bank, the stake of the fund house rose from 4.96% to 5.01% following the acquisition of an additional 86,993 shares.
Consumers picking nearby stores, planning in advance before shopping: EY survey3 min read . 06:04 PM IST
72-acre township project in Kolkata: Ambuja Neotia, Satyaa sign deal1 min read . 04:33 PM IST
Nithia Capital, CarVal Investors complete purchase of two Uttam Group firms for ₹2,000 crore2 min read . 02:49 PM IST
PM Modi says work is on to set up 16,000 km of new gas pipeline network1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
The acquisition was through open market purchase on January 1, 2021.
Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its nod to SBI Funds Management to acquire up to 10% stake in the Kerala-based lender.
The RBI approval will stand valid for one year till July 21, 2021. The investment will be through various schemes of SBI Mutual Fund.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.