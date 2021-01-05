Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in CSB Bank to over 5%
Last year, the RBI gave its nod to SBI Funds Management to acquire up to 10% stake in the Kerala-based lender.

SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in CSB Bank to over 5%

1 min read . 06:35 PM IST PTI

According to a regulatory filing by CSB Bank, the stake of the fund house rose from 4.96% to 5.01% following the acquisition of an additional 86,993 shares

NEW DELHI : Private sector lender CSB Bank on Tuesday said SBI Mutual Fund has increased its stake in the bank to over 5%.

Private sector lender CSB Bank on Tuesday said SBI Mutual Fund has increased its stake in the bank to over 5%.

According to a regulatory filing by CSB Bank, the stake of the fund house rose from 4.96% to 5.01% following the acquisition of an additional 86,993 shares.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to a regulatory filing by CSB Bank, the stake of the fund house rose from 4.96% to 5.01% following the acquisition of an additional 86,993 shares.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The acquisition was through open market purchase on January 1, 2021.

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its nod to SBI Funds Management to acquire up to 10% stake in the Kerala-based lender.

The RBI approval will stand valid for one year till July 21, 2021. The investment will be through various schemes of SBI Mutual Fund.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.