SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in CSB Bank to over 5%1 min read . 06:35 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Private sector lender CSB Bank on Tuesday said SBI Mutual Fund has increased its stake in the bank to over 5%.
According to a regulatory filing by CSB Bank, the stake of the fund house rose from 4.96% to 5.01% following the acquisition of an additional 86,993 shares.
The acquisition was through open market purchase on January 1, 2021.
Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its nod to SBI Funds Management to acquire up to 10% stake in the Kerala-based lender.
The RBI approval will stand valid for one year till July 21, 2021. The investment will be through various schemes of SBI Mutual Fund.
