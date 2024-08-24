SBI Mutual Funds get RBI approval to acquire 9.99% stake in Karur Vysya Bank, increasing its presence in banking sector

  • RBI approved SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF) to acquire up to 9.99% of Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) shares. This strategic move strengthens SBI MF's position in the banking sector. The approval is subject to certain conditions, including acquisition within one year and maintaining a shareholding below 9.99%.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published24 Aug 2024, 07:11 AM IST
SBI Mutual Funds get RBI approval to acquire 9.99% stake in Karur Vysya Bank, increasing its presence in banking sector
SBI Mutual Funds get RBI approval to acquire 9.99% stake in Karur Vysya Bank, increasing its presence in banking sector

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on 23 August announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted its approval for SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF) to acquire up to 9.99 per cent of the bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights. This strategic move will allow SBI MF to significantly increase its stake in KVB, strengthening its position in the banking sector, as per CNBC-TV18.

Also Read | Axis MF, GQG Partners, others buy stake in Ambuja Cements worth ₹4,250 crore

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

The approval was conveyed through a letter dated August 23, 2024, from the RBI, in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The RBI’s decision is contingent upon SBI MF's compliance with various banking and financial regulations, including the Banking Regulation Act of 1949, guidelines on the acquisition of shares, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

Also Read | SBI MF buys 8% in Nazara for ₹410 crore

Karur Vysya Bank share price closed in red, down 0.60 per cent, at 222.20, on August 23, 2024, as per BSE.

The Bank enjoys a market capitalisation of 17,779.06 crore, as per BSE.

Karur Vysya Bank share price hit its last 52-week high on July 31, 2024 at 232.75, as per NSE.

Also Read | Best mutual funds: These large-cap schemes gave over 20% returns in past 5 years

SBI MF recent developments

KVB also clarified that this approval is subject to certain conditions. SBI MF is required to acquire the major shareholding within one year from the date of RBI's letter. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the approval. Additionally, SBI MF must ensure that its shareholding in KVB does not exceed 9.99 per cent of the bank’s paid-up share capital or voting rights. Should the shareholding fall below 5 per cent, SBI MF will need to seek fresh approval from the RBI to increase its stake again.

Additionally SBI Mutual Fund recently announced the launch of a thematic mutual fund i.e., SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund, which opened for public subscription on July 29, and closed on August 12, 2024.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 07:11 AM IST
HomeIndustryBankingSBI Mutual Funds get RBI approval to acquire 9.99% stake in Karur Vysya Bank, increasing its presence in banking sector

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.000.00
      Chennai
      73,890.000.00
      Delhi
      72,888.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

      More From Popular in Industry
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue