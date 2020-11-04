SBI net profit grows 52% in September quarter as retail loans shine

MUMBAI : Backed by robust growth in retail loans and lower provisions for bad loans in the September quarter, India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a sharp 52% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹4,574 crore.

Profit for the quarter was higher than the ₹3,689 crore average estimate of four analysts polled by Bloomberg.

“Retail will be our major lever for growth going forward as well," said Dinesh Khara, the newly-appointed chairman of the bank, adding that aggregate credit growth is estimated at 8-9% in FY21.

The bank has seen its home loan sanctions rise 29% y-o-y, although disbursement where there is typically a lag, was up 12% y-o-y. The growth in retail was broad-based, including auto loans where sanctions were up 29% and subsequent disbursements rising 27% from the same period last year.

While there have been corporate loan sanctions by the public sector lender, not much of it has been availed or utilised. However, as far as credit to public sector companies are concerned, the bank has some visibility on additional sanctions.

“So hopefully, we will be seeing a growth in coming quarters in the corporate books," said Khara.

However, the bank guided for an estimated slippage or incremental bad loans of ₹20,000 crore in the October to March period. In the September quarter, SBI’s slippages stood at ₹2,756 crore and was predominantly in agriculture loans, followed by small businesses.

“During the covid-19 period, the reach out to farmers were not as much as it should have been. We are now engaging with farmers and trying to review their accounts. Perhaps, it will help us pulling slippages in agriculture also," said C S Setty, managing director, SBI.

The bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total advances were down 16 basis points (bps) sequentially to 5.25%. It would have been higher at 5.88% had it not been for the Supreme Court standstill on asset classification for a specific set of accounts. This would have amounted to additional slippages of ₹14,388 crore. To be sure, SBI said it has already pulled back about ₹6,000 crore from that pool of assets in October.

The lender has received debt recast requests of ₹6,495 crore. Of the total recasts sought, ₹2,400 crore is from retail borrowers and the rest is from the corporate book.

Setty said that beyond corporates, most of the recast requests came from micro, small and medium enterprises where 35,000 borrowers have applied for easier repayment terms. He added that only 2,600 borrowers have applied for restructuring of personal loans and another 4,291 home loan customers have asked for recast.

However, there is time till 31 December to agree upon resolution plans under the RBI’s new recast window and SBI expects additional restructuring of ₹13,000 crore till then. These, the bank expects, will come largely from corporates and small businesses.

The bank is also in the process of crediting the difference between compound and simple interest to borrower accounts by 5 November. It estimates the total credit required at ₹650 crore, 10% of the estimated ₹6,500 core for all lending institutions.

“We are mid-way. We will be completing within the timeline given to us," said Khara.

SBI’s total deposits rose 14.4% y-o-y to ₹34.7 trillion and its total advances rose 6.02% y-o-y to ₹23.83 trillion. Its capital adequacy ratio under Basel III guidelines rose 113 bps y-o-y to 14.72%.

Shares of SBI on the NSE closed at ₹205.5 on Wednesday, up 0.37% from its previous close.

