SBI nominates Vivek Joshi on its board

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said the government has nominated Vivek Joshi to its board following the cessation of the previous director.

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, in a letter dated November 15, 2022, has nominated Vivek Joshi (secretary, Ministry of Finance) as a director on the central board of directors of State Bank of India, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Following the cessation of Sanjay Malhotra as the government nominee director, the nomination of Joshi comes into immediate effect, until further orders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.