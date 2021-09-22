With an eye on festive demand, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has for the first time offered credit score-linked home loans at just 6.70%, irrespective of the loan amount. SBI is the largest mortgage lender in India, which has helped over 30 lakh families to achieve the dream of owning a home The bank offers home loans customized as per the requirement of individuals with home loans such as Regular Home Loan, SBI Privilege Home Loan for government employees, SBI Shaurya Home Loan for army and defense personnel, SBI MaxGain Home Loan, SBI Smart Home, Top-up Loan for existing customers, SBI NRI Home Loan, SBI FlexiPay Home Loan for loan of higher amount and SBI HerGhar Home Loan for women.

SBI home loans interest rate

SBI offers credit score linked home loans at just 6.70%, irrespective of the loan amount

Features and benefits of SBI home loans

· Low-interest rates

· Zero processing charges

· No hidden or administrative charges

· Interest concession for women borrowers

· First-of-its-kind credit score linked home loans

· No prepayment penalties

· Interest calculation on a daily reducing balance

· Home loan also available as an overdraft

SBI home loans: How to apply online

Customers can click on this link to apply for a home loan online.

They will be required to fill in the required details.

Customers can check eligibility and get the loan quotation

SBI home loans: How to avail via YONO SBI

· Login to your YONO account

· On the home page, click on the menu (three lines) on the top extreme left

· Click on loans

· Click on Home Loan

· Do a quick eligibility check by providing your date of birth

· Enter your income source

· Enter your net monthly income

· Details of any other loans

· Check your eligible loan amount and proceed

· Fill in the other required details and click on submit

· You will get a reference number and an SBI executive will call you shortly

SBI is not alone in this rate-cutting spree, other lenders like HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda have also joined the bandwagon.

