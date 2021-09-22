SBI offers home loans at 6.7%. How to apply? A step-by-step guide

With an eye on festive demand, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has for the first time offered credit score-linked home loans at just 6.70%, irrespective of the loan amount. SBI is the largest mortgage lender in India, which has helped over 30 lakh families to achieve the dream of owning a home The bank offers home loans customized as per the requirement of individuals with home loans such as Regular Home Loan, SBI Privilege Home Loan for government employees, SBI Shaurya Home Loan for army and defense personnel, SBI MaxGain Home Loan, SBI Smart Home, Top-up Loan for existing customers, SBI NRI Home Loan, SBI FlexiPay Home Loan for loan of higher amount and SBI HerGhar Home Loan for women.