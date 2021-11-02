State Bank of India (SBI) has launched an ‘easy ride’ pre-approved two-wheeler loan scheme to further push its digital platform YONO. The largest lender in India is offering easy two-wheeler loans up to ₹3 lakh, provided they are applied online.

SBI already gives a discount of 5 basis points on home loans if it is applied via online or via the YONO app.

The digital, pre-approved two-wheeler loans will be available for all eligible SBI customers through the YONO app without visiting a branch, the bank said in a statement.

Customers can apply for the two-wheeler loan for up to ₹3 lakh and a minimum loan of ₹20,000, at 10.5 per cent per annum onwards for a maximum tenure of four years, SBI said.

A pre-approved customer can also seek up to 85 per cent of the on-road price provided the tenor is only 48 months and the average EMI will be ₹2,560 per lakh, it added. The loan will be disbursed directly into the dealer's account.

It's our consistent effort to offer customised products and services and a hassle-free banking experience to our customers, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said.

Through YONO, SBI offers a gamut of banking and lifestyle services at the customer's doorsteps. Since its launch in November 2017, the app has seen 89 million downloads and over 42 million registered users. SBI has partnered with over 110 ecommerce players in over 20 plus categories on the platform.

As much as 91 million of its customers are using the Internet banking while the same for mobile banking is 20 million. The YONO app has more than 42 million registered users, and around 11 million of them login every day.

Accelerating the digital agenda, around 1.5 lakh accounts were opened through the app in the June quarter and disbursed ₹2,430 crore of personal loans through the app in the same quarter.

SBI is not only the largest lender in terms of customers, deposits and advances and branches but also the largest mortgage lender with over 35 lakh home loan customers and the loan book of over ₹5 lakh crore, which is 34.77 per cent of the home loan market. Its auto loan market share is 31.11 per cent as of June 2021.

