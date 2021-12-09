SBI customers who are in need of urgent funds can now avail pre-approved personal loans in just four clicks. And also, the service can be 24 hours a day.

Here is how to apply:

· Step 1: Login to YONO

· Step 2: Click on Avail Now

· Step 3: Select loan amount and tenure

· Step 4: Enter OTP received on the registered mobile number -> Amount Credited

Eligibility:

Customers can SMS “PAPL<space><last 4 digits of SBI Savings Bank Account No.>" to 567676 and check their eligibility

Interest Rate:

Lowest interest rate starting at 9.60%

Features and Benefits:

· Festive Offer: 100% Waiver in Processing Charges till 31st January 2022

· Instant processing of loans and disbursement in just 4 clicks

· No physical documentation

· 24\7 availability through YONO

· No branch visit

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.