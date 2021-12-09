SBI offers special concession on personal loans. How to avail1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 01:49 PM IST
- Loan is can be availed in just 4 clicks
- No physical documentation is required to avail the loan
|
Listen to this article
SBI customers who are in need of urgent funds can now avail pre-approved personal loans in just four clicks. And also, the service can be 24 hours a day.
Here is how to apply:
· Step 1: Login to YONO
· Step 2: Click on Avail Now
· Step 3: Select loan amount and tenure
· Step 4: Enter OTP received on the registered mobile number -> Amount Credited
Eligibility:
Customers can SMS “PAPL<space><last 4 digits of SBI Savings Bank Account No.>" to 567676 and check their eligibility
Interest Rate:
Lowest interest rate starting at 9.60%
Features and Benefits:
· Festive Offer: 100% Waiver in Processing Charges till 31st January 2022
· Instant processing of loans and disbursement in just 4 clicks
· No physical documentation
· 24\7 availability through YONO
· No branch visit
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!