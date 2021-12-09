SBI offers special concession on personal loans. How to avail

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SBI customers who are in need of urgent funds can now avail pre-approved personal loans in just four clicks. And also, the service can be 24 hours a day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is how to apply:

· Step 1: Login to YONO

· Step 2: Click on Avail Now

· Step 3: Select loan amount and tenure

· Step 4: Enter OTP received on the registered mobile number -> Amount Credited

Eligibility:

Interest Rate:

Lowest interest rate starting at 9.60%

Features and Benefits:

· Festive Offer: 100% Waiver in Processing Charges till 31st January 2022

· Instant processing of loans and disbursement in just 4 clicks

· No physical documentation

· 24\7 availability through YONO

· No branch visit