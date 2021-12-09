Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI offers special concession on personal loans. How to avail

SBI offers special concession on personal loans. How to avail

Personal loan can be availed in just 4 clicks
1 min read . 01:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Loan is can be availed in just 4 clicks
  • No physical documentation is required to avail the loan

SBI customers who are in need of urgent funds can now avail pre-approved personal loans in just four clicks. And also, the service can be 24 hours a day. 

Here is how to apply: 

· Step 1: Login to YONO

· Step 2: Click on Avail Now

· Step 3: Select loan amount and tenure

· Step 4: Enter OTP received on the registered mobile number -> Amount Credited

Eligibility:

Customers can SMS “PAPL<space><last 4 digits of SBI Savings Bank Account No.>" to 567676 and check their eligibility

Interest Rate:

Lowest interest rate starting at 9.60%

Features and Benefits:

· Festive Offer: 100% Waiver in Processing Charges till 31st January 2022

· Instant processing of loans and disbursement in just 4 clicks

· No physical documentation

· 24\7 availability through YONO

· No branch visit

