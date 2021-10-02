Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We are glad to celebrate ‘NPS Diwas’ in line with International Day of Older Persons. We believe it is an ideal occasion for our customers to understand the importance of investing in NPS in order to ensure a healthy and secure retirement. We at SBI will continue to educate our customers about NPS which will help them develop a habit of savings for the golden phase of their lives from a very young age."