SBI offers up to 35-lakh personal loan via YONO. Who can apply?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) personal loan feature on YONO will be available for salaried customers with a salary account with the lender, which will be available digitally
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
State Bank of India or SBI, the country's largest lender, has introduced Real-Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) on YONO. SBI said that eligible customers will now be able to get personal loans up to ₹35 lakh via YONO app, without any paperwork.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
State Bank of India or SBI, the country's largest lender, has introduced Real-Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) on YONO. SBI said that eligible customers will now be able to get personal loans up to ₹35 lakh via YONO app, without any paperwork.
The move is aimed at offering convenience to bank customers and empower them digitally so that they don't have to visit SBI branches to apply for a personal loan.
The move is aimed at offering convenience to bank customers and empower them digitally so that they don't have to visit SBI branches to apply for a personal loan.
The SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) personal loan feature will be available to salaried customers with a salary account with the lender, which will be available digitally.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The eligibility, credit checks, documentation and other processes will be done digitally and in real time with the launch of the Xpress Credit facility on the YONO app.
"Under Real-Time Xpress Credit, Central/State Government and Defence salaried customers of the bank will no longer require to visit the branch to avail a personal loan," the bank said.
“The credit checks, eligibility, sanction and documentation will now be done digitally in real-time," the SBI added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said the Xpress Credit product will enable the bank's customers to experience a digital, hassle-free, and paperless loan process.
SBI Real Time Xpress Credit Eligibility
The SBI Real Time Xpress Credit facility will be available to:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- Those with salary account with SBI
- Minimum monthly income of ₹15,000
- Employees working with: Central/ state/ quasi government, Central PSUS and profit making state PSUS, Educational institutions of national repute, Selected corporates with or without relationship with the bank.