SBI opening rupee accounts for trade with Russia

SBI said that it is ‘making necessary arrangements and processing requests received from various banks, including Russian banks,’ following guidelines laid out by the Reserve Bank of India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) is opening special rupee accounts to handle Russia-related trade settlements in the local currency but is not the main bank for such business.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) is opening special rupee accounts to handle Russia-related trade settlements in the local currency but is not the main bank for such business.
The public sector lender in a statement said that it is “making necessary arrangements and processing requests received from various banks, including Russian banks," following guidelines laid out by the Reserve Bank of India.
The public sector lender in a statement said that it is “making necessary arrangements and processing requests received from various banks, including Russian banks," following guidelines laid out by the Reserve Bank of India.
The banking regulator had allowed Indian banks in July to open special rupee vostro accounts with lenders of other nations to settle overseas trades in the Indian currency.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The banking regulator had allowed Indian banks in July to open special rupee vostro accounts with lenders of other nations to settle overseas trades in the Indian currency.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Currently, a large part of bilateral trade between India and Russia is getting settled in rupee due to sanctions imposed by the US and Europe following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
Currently, a large part of bilateral trade between India and Russia is getting settled in rupee due to sanctions imposed by the US and Europe following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
SBI also clarified that the central bank had authorised all banks to open such special rupee vostro accounts. “SBI, as such, has not been identified as a nodal bank," the bank said.
SBI also clarified that the central bank had authorised all banks to open such special rupee vostro accounts. “SBI, as such, has not been identified as a nodal bank," the bank said.
Earlier on Wednesday, exporters' body FIEO said that India has decided to authorise SBI to promote rupee trade with Russia and soon Moscow will name its bank to operationalise the mechanism.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier on Wednesday, exporters' body FIEO said that India has decided to authorise SBI to promote rupee trade with Russia and soon Moscow will name its bank to operationalise the mechanism.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president A Sakthivel said that the SBI is equipped with doing business in rupee with Russia, but Moscow has to identify one bank.
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president A Sakthivel said that the SBI is equipped with doing business in rupee with Russia, but Moscow has to identify one bank.
"Yesterday commerce secretary (B V R Subrahmanyam) was there with us in the evening. He said that very soon Russian government is going to identify a bank...Rupee trade with Russia will happen," Sakthivel said while speaking to reporters.
"Yesterday commerce secretary (B V R Subrahmanyam) was there with us in the evening. He said that very soon Russian government is going to identify a bank...Rupee trade with Russia will happen," Sakthivel said while speaking to reporters.
He said that Russia is expected to announce the name of the bank in 15 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that Russia is expected to announce the name of the bank in 15 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"So the SBI is already identified here...We have a good rupee payment mechanism in Iran, so same thing will happen (with Russia)...SBI is a huge bank to cater the need of exporters," Sakthivel added.
"So the SBI is already identified here...We have a good rupee payment mechanism in Iran, so same thing will happen (with Russia)...SBI is a huge bank to cater the need of exporters," Sakthivel added.
Even as the Indian regulator has allowed banks to deal with Russia freely, many with an overseas presence are increasingly nervous about western sanctions on their operations. They have sought assurances from the Centre that their businesses will be protected from sanctions when dealing with nations like Russia.
Even as the Indian regulator has allowed banks to deal with Russia freely, many with an overseas presence are increasingly nervous about western sanctions on their operations. They have sought assurances from the Centre that their businesses will be protected from sanctions when dealing with nations like Russia.