SBI opens new office of Financial Inclusion and Micro Market in Delhi

NEW DELHI : India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has relocated the office of its Dy MD, financial inclusion and micro markets (FI&MM) vertical to the national capital.

Under this new vertical, the bank will offer loans predominantly for agriculture and allied activities and micro and small enterprises to vastly improve the customer experience for the citizens in the hinterland.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar inaugurated the new office in presence of senior officials of the organisation, including Shri Sanjeev Nautiyal, Deputy Managing Director, who is heading the vertical.

While inaugurating the office in Delhi, Rajnish Kumar said, “Today is yet another important day in the history of the bank as we have shifted our FIMM Vertical office from Mumbai to New Delhi. This will help us to focus & improve our synergy with government agencies and functionaries. The thrust is also to improve service quality and availability of banking services for customers across all segments".

SBI to offer loans for agriculture and allied activities

SBI will also offer loans predominantly for agriculture and allied activities, and micro or small enterprises. As many as 8,000 branches in rural and semi-urban areas have been identified for providing specialised services to the micro-segment including micro-credit for small businesses and farmers.

To ensure special focus and smooth functioning at the local level, the FI&MM Vertical will comprise of a four-tiered structure under the Chief General Manager, General Manager, RMs at Regional Business Offices (RBO) and District Sales Hub to strengthen the credit delivery system and improve the turnaround time for quick sanctions and disbursement of small loans. The primary emphasis will be on consolidating the district level presence which will provide constant sales & recovery support to branches in the FI&MM Network. The DSHs will also play an important role in strengthening the reach of Customer Service Points (CSP) and ensure improvement in the quality & availability of services rendered to customers.

