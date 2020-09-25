SBI opens new office of Financial Inclusion and Micro Market in Delhi

To ensure special focus and smooth functioning at the local level, the FI&MM Vertical will comprise of a four-tiered structure under the Chief General Manager, General Manager, RMs at Regional Business Offices (RBO) and District Sales Hub to strengthen the credit delivery system and improve the turnaround time for quick sanctions and disbursement of small loans. The primary emphasis will be on consolidating the district level presence which will provide constant sales & recovery support to branches in the FI&MM Network. The DSHs will also play an important role in strengthening the reach of Customer Service Points (CSP) and ensure improvement in the quality & availability of services rendered to customers.