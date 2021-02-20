SBI Payments to launch YONO Merchant App

He said as the number of consumers and merchants coming online goes up, seamless and secure digital payment experiences are essential to ensure they continue using digital payments and Visa continues to simplify payments with products like tokenization. "With India's smartphone base expected to reach 820 million in the next two years, both SBI and Visa firmly believe there is a tremendous opportunity to augment them as payment acceptance devices," said the release. After the deployment of the service, merchants will also be able to access details of transactions, generate reports, upload transactions for processing etc through SBI's mobile application besides accepting payments on their mobile device.