The State Bank of India (SBI) had revamped the website for pensioners , SBI Pension Seva. This is essentially a website where SBI pensioners can check all their pension related details. “Good news for all Pensioners! We have revamped our PensionSeva website for you to manage all your pension-related services with ease," SBI had tweeted.

SBI Pension Seva: Services available

1) Pensioners can download their pension slip/Form 16 through the SBI Pension Seva portal

2) Senior citizens can view details of their Pension transactions.

3) Arrear calculation sheet can be downloaded

4) Investment-related details

5) Customers can view the status of their Life Certificate

6) Pensioners can also view their Pension profile details with ease

SBI Pension Seva: Extended benefit to pensioners

1) SBI will send SMS alerts on pensioners mobile phones with pension payment details

2) You can get your Pension slip through email/pension paying branch

3) Jeevan Pramaan facility available at bank branches

4) Pensioners will have the facility to submit life certificates at any of the SBI Bank’s branch

SBI Pension Seva: Grievance redressal

In case of any issue, while logging in, you can send an email to support.pensionseva@sbi.co.in along with an error screenshot.

SMS UNHAPPY’’ and send it at 8008202020

You can also reach out to the bank through its 24X7 customer care service. There is a toll-free number – 18004253800/1800112211.

Complaints can also be lodged at banks websites bank.sbi/dgm.customer@sbi.co.in/gm.customer@sbi.co.in.

Meanwhile, the submission of Digital Life Certificate by various pensioners will begin at Jeevan Pramaan Centres (JPCs) at Head Post Offices across the country from 1 October 2021. The remaining pensioners may continue to submit their Life Certificates from 1st November 2021 to 30th November 2021.

