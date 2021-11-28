Pensioners who receive their pension in their State Bank of India (SBI) account need to submit a life certificate. Considering how this might be inconvenient for some pensioners, SBI allows them to complete the process of life certificate submission from the comfort of their homes. All they need to do is connect with the bank via a video call.

SBI has allowed pensioners to submit their life certificates through its Video Life Certificate service. The bank has also shared the details of the process to submit life certificates. For any other pension related query, pensioners can log in to the official SBI Pension Seva website, www.pensionseva.sbi.

Also Read: SBI savings account: How to register and update mobile number

To submit life certificates via a video call to SBI, pensioners need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Pensioners will first have to login to the official SBI Pension Seva website, www.pensionseva.sbi, to submit their life certificate online.

Step 2: After logging in, pensioners will need to click on the 'Video LC' option in order to avail of the Video Life Certificate service.

Step 3: Once the process begins, the pensioner will have to enter their SBI pension account number.

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number which will then have to be entered in the marked field.

Step 5: The next screen will ask pensioners to read and accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’. Once done, they can click on ‘Start Journey’.

Step 6: Pensioners need to keep their original PAN card handy. Click on ‘I am ready’ when you're set to begin.

Step 7: The pensioner will then have to grant permission to start the video call.

Step 8: The interaction will begin as soon as an SBI official is available. To avoid waiting time, pensioners can also schedule their video call interaction as per their convenience.

Step 9: The SBI official will ask the pensioner to read out the four-digit verification code on the screen.

Step 10: Now, the pensioner will have to show their PAN card so that the SBI official can take a picture of it.

Step 11: Finally, the SBI official will then capture the picture of the pensioner.

Also Read: SBI urges customers to link PAN with Aadhaar for seamless banking services

The process to submit life certificate is finished after completing these steps. Life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra are biometric-enabled, Aadhaar-based certificate for pensioners.

In case the life certificate submitted via video call is rejected for some reason, the pensioner will be alerted about the same via a text message on their registered mobile number.

If this happens, they will have to visit the pension paying branch or the nearest branch to submit their life certificate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.