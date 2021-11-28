2 min read.Updated: 28 Nov 2021, 07:18 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
Pensioners who draw their pension from a State Bank of India branch can submit their life certificates by logging in to the SBI Pension Seva website
Listen to this article
Pensioners who receive their pension in their State Bank of India (SBI) account need to submit a life certificate. Considering how this might be inconvenient for some pensioners, SBI allows them to complete the process of life certificate submission from the comfort of their homes. All they need to do is connect with the bank via a video call.
SBI has allowed pensioners to submit their life certificates through its Video Life Certificate service. The bank has also shared the details of the process to submit life certificates. For any other pension related query, pensioners can log in to the official SBI Pension Seva website, www.pensionseva.sbi.