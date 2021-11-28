SBI pensioner customers can submit life certificate over video call. Here's how

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pensioners who draw their pension from a State Bank of India branch can submit their life certificates by logging in to the SBI Pension Seva website
Pensioners who receive their pension in their State Bank of India (SBI) account need to submit a life certificate. Considering how this might be inconvenient for some pensioners, SBI allows them to complete the process of life certificate submission from the comfort of their homes. All they need to do is connect with the bank via a video call.
SBI has allowed pensioners to submit their life certificates through its Video Life Certificate service. The bank has also shared the details of the process to submit life certificates. For any other pension related query, pensioners can log in to the official SBI Pension Seva website, www.pensionseva.sbi.
