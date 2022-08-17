SBI plans grooming tool for senior execs

SBI plans grooming tool for senior execs2 min read . 12:49 AM IST
- SBI aims to revamp its leadership programme to help senior executives who have been with the organization for 15 years
MUMBAI :India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) aims to revamp its leadership programme to help senior executives who have been with the organization for at least 15 years prepare for senior management roles, the bank said.
According to the document inviting bids from consultancies willing to partner SBI in developing the programme, the move will facilitate effective succession planning and smooth inter-vertical transition, besides offering career development opportunities to senior executives.
Executives must be assessed on their competencies to prepare the individual’s development plans before being considered for elevation, it said.
“For ensuring sustainable competitive advantage, it is important that while entrusting higher responsibilities to the senior officials, executives being considered are assessed for key competencies desirable for handling the position in reckoning, and take informed decision and also understand development requirements of the pool assessed," it said.
The programme proposes to identify behavioural competencies by conducting cognitive and psychometric tests.
The talent assessment company is expected to design and conduct online assessments, administered centrally with concurrent access to all participants. Once proficiency levels are mapped, the programme will offer developmental feedback and put in place individual development plans, SBI said.
“The development intervention must comprise micro learning lessons, activities, video cascades to participants (on a) weekly (basis) to enable sustained learning. The content for the journey would be required to be customized for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector in general, and SBI in particular," it said in the document.
SBI said its human resources is unique and it is one of the few organizations in India with a large pool of employees from diverse regional and cultural groups. The bank said it has a well-established structure for managing human resources, continuously reviewing schemes and policies and devising strategic interventions for improvement. “Top executive grade plays a pivotal role in driving key initiatives and serving as change agents as well as grooming their sub-ordinates by acting as mentors," SBI said.