SBI plans separate digital bank, to revamp app to 'Only Yono'

Launched in 2017, Yono crossed 70.5 million downloads as on 31 March 2021 and had a user base of 37.09 million. Earlier, the bank was actively looking to spin off Yono into a separate subsidiary with then chairman Rajnish Kumar saying in September 2020 point that it could fetch over $40 billion. However, the bank has not yet gone ahead with this plan. That apart, Mint reported last December that Jio Payments Bank, the 70:30 joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and SBI, could see its formal launch delayed further as the company is still working on its business model.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}