To safeguard against bank frauds, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks to implement the Positive Pay System (PPS) for all modes of cheque payments effective 1st January 2021.

What is SBI Positive Pay System for cheque payments

The concept of Positive Pay involves a process of reconfirming key details of large value cheques. Under this process, the issuer of the cheque will be required to submit certain details to SBI either through SMS, mobile app, internet banking or ATMs. Certain minimum details of that cheque (like date, name of the beneficiary/payee, amount, etc.) to the drawee bank, details of which are cross-checked with the presented cheque by CTS.

SBI Positive Pay System: How to modify/register/de-register

-On home page, click on Request & Enquiries tab.

-Under Request & Enquiries tab, click on Cheque Book Services.

-Select Positive Pay System in Cheque Book Services.

-Under Positive Pay System option, click Modify/De-Register tab and select Account Number and Action as Modify from the drop down button. Then Submit.

-On click of Submit, pre-confirmation page will be displayed. Once details verified, click Confirm.

-Enter One Time Password (OTP) sent to registered mobile number and click Confirm.

-On successful validation of OTP, message will be displayed as “Dear Customer, you have successfully Modified your limit for Positive Pay System".

-Under Positive Pay System option, click Modify/De-Register tab and select Account Number and Action as De-Register from the drop down button. Then Submit.

-On click of Submit, pre-confirmation page will be displayed. Once details verified, click Confirm.

-Enter One Time Password (OTP) sent to registered mobile number and click Confirm.

-On successful validation of OTP, message will be displayed as “Dear Customer, you have successfully De-registered from Positive Pay System".

SBI Positive Pay System: How to cancel high-value cheque

Log in to SBI internet banking

Under Request & Enquiries tab, click on Cheque Book Services.

Select Positive Pay System in Cheque Book Services.

It will navigate to 'Cheque Lodgement' tab

Select the account no, cheque no Instrument type, select the value as printed on the cheque, amount, payee or beneficiary name, and cheque date and click on the submit button.

Verify the lodgment details and click on the confirm button

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on the submit button.

On submission, an appropriate message will be displayed to the customer.

To cancel the customers has to select the Lodgement detail which they wish to cancel or delete under the Cancel/Lost/Delete tab.

