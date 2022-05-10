SBI Positive Pay System: How to cancel high-value cheques

The concept of Positive Pay involves a process of reconfirming key details of large value cheques. Under this process, the issuer of the cheque will be required to submit certain details to SBI either through SMS, mobile app, internet banking or ATMs. Certain minimum details of that cheque (like date, name of the beneficiary/payee, amount, etc.) to the drawee bank, details of which are cross-checked with the presented cheque by CTS.

