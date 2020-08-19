State Bank of India on Wednesday raised ₹8931 crore in a bond sale, the biggest offering by the country’s largest bank this year.

The Tier-II bonds with a maturity of 15 years were raised at a coupon rate of 6.8%. The credit spread stood at 35.5 basis points over the corresponding government security yield.

The total issue was for ₹10,000 crore with ₹2,000 as the base issue size. The Tier 2 bonds, rated AAA, have a call option at the end of 10 years and every year thereafter. The issuance is solely being managed by SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

SBI’s board had approved a capital plan for FY21, whereby the bank proposes to augment capital through one or more ways from among Tier 2, AT1 and equity instruments.

SBI is selling the bonds at a time when the banking sector is expected to see a jump in gross non-performing assets and needs to beef up capital ratios in anticipation of more bad loans as an economic fall-out of the Covid pandemic.

Last month SBI cut its loan-growth target to 8% from 10% for the year started 1 April, and said it will be cautious on boosting credit.

“After a fairly long time, SBI has raised the largest ever amount in its tier 2 bonds issue. It has been subscribed to by long term investors like insurance and retirement trusts. In the current time as we see most of the banks have been raising capital. As that’s the need to handle the growth as well any capital needs that shall be required. Raising capital via debt is a preferred option than to dilute equity in current market," Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of fixed income at JM Financial.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had advised that banks must proactively raise capital and not wait for a difficult situation to arise amid the pandemic. As per the latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by RBI, gross non-performing assets of all banks may jump to 12.5% by the end of this fiscal under the baseline scenario, from 8.5% in March 2020. If the macroeconomic environment worsens further, the ratio may escalate to 14.7 per cent under the very severely stressed scenario, the report said.

SBI had reported a net profit of ₹4,189.3 crore in the June quarter of FY21, up 81% year-on-year (y-o-y), owing to a rise in net interest income.Its profit was also backed by a one-time gain of ₹1,539.73 crore on sale of a 2.1% stake in SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd in June.

SBI said that during the June quarter it has made an additional provision of ₹1,836 crore for covid-19 and it hold total provisions of ₹3,008 crore for the pandemic as on 30 June. The bank’s asset quality improved in Q1FY21, with gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio – gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans – declining 71 basis points (bps) sequentially to 5.44%.

