The operating profit increased by 6.86% to ₹18,522 crores in the current third quarter from ₹17,333 crores in the corresponding period of the previous year. Its whole bank advances grew by 8.47%, while domestic advances growth stood at 6.47% in the third quarter, driven by growth in personal retail advances at 14.57%. Additionally, its foreign office advances grew by 21.35% in the corresponding period.