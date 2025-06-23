I-banks to pitch for ₹25,000 crore SBI QIP this week
Summary
Although SBI's capital adequacy ratio is above the minimum regulatory requirement, the bank is looking to raise capital to take advantage of favorable market conditions and prepare for future growth, despite stating no immediate need for growth capital.
State Bank of India (SBI) has invited pitches from investment banks to help it raise ₹25,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), two people aware of the matter said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story