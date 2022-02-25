SBI raised 3 month CD for the first time in a decade

SBI has so far kept away from the short term debt market as it is flush with liquidity. Its deposits grew by 13.56% year on year to ₹36.81 lakh crore at the end of March 2021. Advances grew by 4.8% to ₹25.39 lakh crore. Assuming a 10% growth in both advances and deposits at the end of March 2022, SBI will still see deposits outpacing advances this fiscal year.

