SBI raises 2,500 cr from Basel-lll compliant bonds to fund business growth

1 min read . 06:07 PM IST PTI

The bonds of face value of 10 lakh each, at par, bearing a coupon of 7.73% per annum payable annually with call option after five years and on anniversary dates thereafter, aggregates to Rs, 2,500 crore

NEW DELHI : State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said it has raised 2,500 crore from bonds to fund business growth.

The committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting held on Tuesday accorded approval to allot 25,000 Basel-lll compliant non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured, fully paid-up debt instruments in the nature of debentures qualifying as AT 1 capital of the bank to the subscribers, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds of face value of 10 lakh each, at par, bearing a coupon of 7.73% per annum payable annually with call option after five years and on anniversary dates thereafter, aggregates to Rs, 2,500 crore, it said.

Under call option, the bond issuer can call back the bonds before the maturity date by paying back the principal amount to investors.

The Basel-III capital regulations are globally accepted banking norms under which banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

Basel-III norms are being implemented in phases since 2013 by Indian banks to mitigate concerns on potential stress on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Last month, SBI had raised 5,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.

