SBI raises deposit rates by up to 80 bps

SBI raises deposit rates by up to 80 bps1 min read . 21 Oct 2022
- ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and Yes Bank, have recently raised their deposit rates, sparking, what some are calling, a deposit rate war
State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday revised retail term deposit rates by up to 80 basis points (bps) as the country’s largest lender stepped up efforts to gain more customer deposits to compensate for a squeeze in system liquidity.
The latest rate will be available to new depositors willing to park their funds for 211 days to less than a year. This deposit bracket will now earn 5.5% for regular customers and 6% for senior citizens, the bank said. In fact, all tenors apart from the 7–45-day bracket have been revised between 25-80 bps, effective 22 October.
Other banks have started raising deposit rates too. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and Yes Bank, have recently raised their deposit rates, sparking, what some are calling, a deposit rate war. The current increases, including festive season offers, have taken interest rates in some deposit brackets to 7% and above. Mint reported on 17 October that while banks have been raising their lending rates, they have not shown similar enthusiasm to hike deposit rates; however, the lack of abundant liquidity has forced them to woo deposit customers. Meanwhile, growth in non-food credit has been outpacing deposit growth for some time now. For the fortnight ended 7 October, non-food credit rose 18.4% from a year earlier against a deposit growth of around 9.6%, with the latter gradually declining since the start of the year.