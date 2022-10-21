SBI raises deposit rates by up to 80 bps

Other banks have started raising deposit rates too. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and Yes Bank, have recently raised their deposit rates, sparking, what some are calling, a deposit rate war. The current increases, including festive season offers, have taken interest rates in some deposit brackets to 7% and above. Mint reported on 17 October that while banks have been raising their lending rates, they have not shown similar enthusiasm to hike deposit rates; however, the lack of abundant liquidity has forced them to woo deposit customers. Meanwhile, growth in non-food credit has been outpacing deposit growth for some time now. For the fortnight ended 7 October, non-food credit rose 18.4% from a year earlier against a deposit growth of around 9.6%, with the latter gradually declining since the start of the year.

