SBI raises MCLR rates across tenors by 15 bps; loan EMI burden to increase1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 03:49 PM IST
- The benchmark one-year MCLR has been raised by 10 bps to 8.05%, as against 7.95% earlier, as per SBI's website
The country's largest lender, State Bank of India or has revised upwards the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points (bps) across tenors, making most consumer loans costlier for borrowers. The revised rates will come into effect from today, 15 November, as per the bank's website.