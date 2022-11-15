The country's largest lender, State Bank of India or has revised upwards the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points (bps) across tenors, making most consumer loans costlier for borrowers. The revised rates will come into effect from today, 15 November, as per the bank's website.

Following the latest rate hike, overnight MCLR rates remain unchanged at 7.60%. The benchmark one-year MCLR has been raised by 10 bps to 8.05%, as against 7.95% earlier.

The one-year tenor MCLR is used to price most of the consumer loans, such as housing, auto and personal.

Likewise, the two-year and three-year MCLRs (8.15% and 8.25%) have been raised by 10 basis points each to 8.25% and 8.35%, respectively, the SBI said in a notification.

The one-month and three-month MCLRs have been increased by 15 bps each to 7.75% from 7.60% earlier. The six-month MCLR is up by 15 bps at 8.05%.

MCLR or marginal cost of funds-based lending rate is the minimum rate at which a bank can offer loans to its customers.

Any revision in lending rate will impact the cost of loans directly, as it implies an increase in the loan interest rate. If the interest rate on the loan increases, EMIs will automatically go up unless the bank reduces its mark-ups / margins on loans. Thus, the borrowers will now have to shell out more to pay their EMIs for loans that are linked to MCLR.

Shares of SBI were up 1.43% to settle at ₹601.05 apiece on BSE.