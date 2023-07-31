SBI raises ₹10,000 crore through 15-year infrastructure bonds at coupon rate of 7.54%2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:07 PM IST
SBI said that the proceeds will be directed towards bolstering long-term resources for funding critical infrastructure projects and supporting the affordable housing segment
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) announced on Monday that it raised ₹10,000 crore after issuing 15-year infrastructure bonds at the coupon rate of 7.54%. The bank said that the proceeds will be directed towards bolstering long-term resources for funding critical infrastructure projects and supporting the affordable housing segment.
