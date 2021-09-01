State Bank of India on Wednesday announced that it has raised ₹4,000 crore of the Basel compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at coupon rate of 7.72%. This is the first AT1 Bond issuance in the domestic market post the new SEBI regulations.

The issue received overwhelming response from investors with bids over ₹10,000 crores against a base issue size of ₹1,000 crore. This also very clearly demonstrates the maturity of the Indian Investors in their selection of Issuers for such instruments.

Further, the Bank has decided to accept ₹4,000 crores at a coupon of 7.72%. This is the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt, issued by any Indian bank since the implementation of Basel III capital rules in 2013. The AT 1 instrument is perpetual in nature, however, it can be called back by the issuer after five years or any anniversary date thereafter.

While the Bank has AAA credit rating from local credit agencies, the AT1 offering is rated AA+, which is the highest rating in the country for these instruments in view of the hybrid and high-risk nature of these instruments.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.