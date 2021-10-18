Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >SBI raises 6,000 cr by issuing bonds

SBI raises 6,000 cr by issuing bonds

Premium
Shares of SBI closed at 497.85 apiece on BSE, up 1.50 per cent from the previous close.
1 min read . 09:17 PM IST PTI

The committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting on October 18, 2021, accorded its approval to allot 6,000 Basel III compliant fully paid-up debt instruments in the nature of debentures qualifying as AT 1 capital of the bank to bond subscribers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The country's largest lender SBI on Monday said it has raised 6,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. In June, the bank had received approval from its central board for raising fresh additional tier 1 (AT 1) capital of up to 14,000 crore. 

The country's largest lender SBI on Monday said it has raised 6,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. In June, the bank had received approval from its central board for raising fresh additional tier 1 (AT 1) capital of up to 14,000 crore. 

The committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting on October 18, 2021, accorded its approval to allot 6,000 Basel III compliant fully paid-up debt instruments in the nature of debentures qualifying as AT 1 capital of the bank to bond subscribers, SBI said in a regulatory filing. 

The committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting on October 18, 2021, accorded its approval to allot 6,000 Basel III compliant fully paid-up debt instruments in the nature of debentures qualifying as AT 1 capital of the bank to bond subscribers, SBI said in a regulatory filing. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured bonds of the face value of 1 crore each aggregates to 6,000 crore. The bonds bear a coupon of 7.72 per cent per annum payable annually, SBI said. Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not as debt. Shares of SBI closed at 497.85 apiece on BSE, up 1.50 per cent from the previous close. 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

China’s Xi flexes power with plan to rewrite Communist ...

Premium

Taper tantrum around the corner? Watch this closely

Premium

India retains advantage over EM peers, but stuck at sec ...

Premium

Reit, the bite-size option on your real estate menu

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!