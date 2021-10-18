SBI raises 6,000 cr by issuing bonds

The non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured bonds of the face value of ₹1 crore each aggregates to ₹6,000 crore. The bonds bear a coupon of 7.72 per cent per annum payable annually, SBI said. Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not as debt. Shares of SBI closed at ₹497.85 apiece on BSE, up 1.50 per cent from the previous close.

