SBI raises ₹9,718 cr in second tranche of infrastructure bonds1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 07:33 PM IST
The fund proceeds will be utilised for enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing
Public lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has raised ₹9,718 crore through its second infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.70 per cent per annum for the 15-year money.