SBI raises 9,718 cr in second tranche of infrastructure bonds

The State Bank of India (SBI) in a regulatory filing earlier had said that it is mulling to rise ₹10,000 crore fund through infrastructure bond. India's largest bank informed Indian bourses that the Executive Committee of the Central Board of SBI is going to consider the fund raise proposal in its next meeting scheduled on 3rd January 2022. The Executive Committee of the Central Board of SBI would also consider whether the fund will be raised through public issue or through private placement in FY23.