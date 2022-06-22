SBI readying to take on competition after HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, says chairman Khara

Khara was referring to the announcement in April that HDFC Bank will take into its fold, promoter HDFC Ltd in a deal that would make the bank more competitive and allow access to a captive customer base to cross sell products. The merger, expected to close in 18 months and subject to regulatory and other approvals, would significantly widen its lead over private sector peers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, in terms of total loans.

