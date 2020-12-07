SBI recasts only 4,000 retail loans

State Bank of India (SBI) has recast loans of just around 4,000 retail borrowers so far under the limited window of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), indicating that barring micro, small and medium businesses, not many are availing of easier repayment norms.

C.S. Setty, managing director of India’s top lender by assets, said in an interview that 100,000 retail borrowers logged on to its website to check their eligibility, but not many were found to have met the stringent conditions set by RBI.

Lenders have till December-end to agree on recast plans for retail borrowers and an additional 90 days to implement them.

“The reasons for borrowers not being eligible include loans being more than 30 days overdue on 1 March. That apart, many also wanted to check out (their eligibility) despite not having lost their jobs or income. There are people who have had no decline in income due to the pandemic but still checked their eligibility," said Setty.

SBI, he said, has also seen instances where borrowers took other short-term loans to clear their pending dues.

The bank introduced a feature on its website that allowed borrowers to avail of gold loan, personal loan and even mortgage top-up loan when their bid to get debt recast was turned down.

“That would save the account from slipping into non-performing category. What we encourage people is that there are two ways to handle the default," said Setty. The first option is to choose to restructure if eligible, and if not, “then we believe that borrowers should not tarnish their credit history, and instead should look for alternative financing options."

SBI’s retail and personal loan segment made up 38.1% of its total loan book and stood at ₹7.85 trillion as on 30 September 2020, up 15% from the same period last year. Of this, home loans are at ₹4.68 trillion.

Setty said most requests for loan recasts are from the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector but that is under the RBI recast package first allowed in January 2019 and recently extended in August this year, which is available until March-end next year.

SBI has about 40,000 small businesses who have, so far, availed of the facility to ease repayment conditions.

Mint reported on 26 November that thousands of small- and medium-sized companies in India have missed loan repayment schedules and are staring at a prolonged period of distress owing to the pandemic while the larger ones have held their ground and, in some cases, thrived.

India has around 63.4 million MSME units, which contribute 33.4% of manufacturing and 24.6% of the services gross domestic product, according to government data.

Banks have also been able to convince corporate borrowers to avoid applying for debt restructuring, given that the “negative externalities" and aggregate debt recast are not expected to breach the ₹1-trillion mark, according to an SBI report on 11 November.

“In terms of numbers, assuming 15-20% of the corporates had opted for the moratorium, based on our earlier analysis, the restructuring amount originally envisaged was up to ₹7 trillion," Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, SBI said in the SBI Ecowrap report.





