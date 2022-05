The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 641 job vacancies for the post of Channel Manager on a contractual basis. The last day for the submission of the application form is June 7. Candidates can apply through SBI website-- sbi.co.in.

SBI job 2022 vacancy details:

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill 503 vacancies for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator-Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), and 130 vacancies for the post of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 vacancies are for the post of Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC).

SBI recruitment 2020: How to apply

Visit SBI's official website--sbi.co.in

Click on the career tab on the homepage

Click on the notification and apply

Upload the documents and click on submit.

SBI Channel Manager job limit:

The SBI has invited applications from retired officers of SBI for the posts of Channel Manager on a contractual basis. Therefore the candidate's age should be between 60 to 63 years.

SBI Channel Manager job: Salary

A Channel manager Facilitator-Anytime Channels (CMF_AC) candidates can draw a salary of ₹36,000 per month. For Channel Manager Supervisor ANytime Channels (CMS-AC), the salary would be ₹41,000/ month and for Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC), it is ₹41,000/month