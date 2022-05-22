This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SBI recruitment: The last day for the submission of the application form is June 7. Candidates can apply through SBI website-- sbi.co.in
The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 641 job vacancies for the post of Channel Manager on a contractual basis. The last day for the submission of the application form is June 7. Candidates can apply through SBI website-- sbi.co.in.
Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill 503 vacancies for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator-Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), and 130 vacancies for the post of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 vacancies are for the post of Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC).
SBI recruitment 2020: How to apply
Visit SBI's official website--sbi.co.in
Click on the career tab on the homepage
Click on the notification and apply
Upload the documents and click on submit.
SBI Channel Manager job limit:
The SBI has invited applications from retired officers of SBI for the posts of Channel Manager on a contractual basis. Therefore the candidate's age should be between 60 to 63 years.
SBI Channel Manager job: Salary
A Channel manager Facilitator-Anytime Channels (CMF_AC) candidates can draw a salary of ₹36,000 per month. For Channel Manager Supervisor ANytime Channels (CMS-AC), the salary would be ₹41,000/ month and for Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC), it is ₹41,000/month