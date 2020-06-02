SBI restructures operations to focus on small loans

Rajnish Kumar, chairman of SBI said: “The key elements of creating the vertical are to bring sharper focus to different business lines and improve the quality of interaction with customers at the branch. This is a key initiative by SBI to cater to financial requirements of people residing in the hinterland of the country, as part of its financial inclusion journey. The new vertical will provide an opportunity to serve the small business, agri and allied segment so that they can run their businesses smoothly, especially in the current times of uncertainty. "