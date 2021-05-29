A 'Home' branch means where customers' accounts are maintained. And the banking facilities available to customers at branches other than the home branch are called the non-home branch.
Recently, the SBI reported an 80.15% jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹6,451 crore in the three months to March 2021, aided by higher interest income and lower provisioning for bad loans.
For the full year, its standalone PAT grew by 41% to ₹20,410 crore as against ₹14,488 crore in FY20.
Net interest income for the quarter ended March 2021 increased by 18.89% to ₹27,067 crore from ₹22,767 crore in the year-ago period.
The State Bank's loan loss provision declined 16.64% to ₹9,914 crore from ₹11,894 crore.
