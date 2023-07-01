comScore
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  SBI revolutionizes transaction banking with 34 new hubs, Dinesh Khara commends remarkable turnaround
SBI revolutionizes transaction banking with 34 new hubs, Dinesh Khara commends remarkable turnaround

 1 min read 01 Jul 2023, 06:44 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced 34 Transaction Banking Hubs to offer prompt and efficient solutions to customers. The hubs will provide comprehensive services and leverage connectivity within the SBI Group. SBI also achieved a notable increase in market share in the CA segment

The bank's aim is to cater to all customer requirements and provide comprehensive solutions for their transactions, payments, and collections, consolidating Transaction Banking services and Current Account-related offerings

State Bank of India (SBI), a government-owned bank, has recently introduced 34 Transaction Banking Hubs at the top 21 district centers nationwide. The primary objective is to offer prompt and efficient Transaction Banking solutions to customers. The inauguration ceremony was conducted by Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman of SBI, as part of the bank's 68th foundation day celebration.

The bank's aim is to cater to all customer requirements and provide comprehensive solutions for their transactions, payments, and collections, consolidating Transaction Banking services and Current Account-related offerings. The newly established hubs will be staffed by specialized product experts who will not only assist business customers but also leverage the 'Power of One' within the SBI Group, facilitating seamless connectivity with other business verticals and subsidiary companies. During this significant event, Chairman Shri Dinesh Khara acknowledged the successful onboarding of over 2000 Current Account (CA) customers onto the revamped CA variants, which offer attractive concessions on bundled Transaction Banking services. Furthermore, the bank successfully mobilized over 1000 crore deposits during the pre-launch campaign in June 2023 at these centers.

The Chairman also expressed his congratulations to the staff for achieving a notable increase in market share in the CA segment. He recognized that the transformation initiatives launched in the previous year have started yielding positive outcomes, with a 1.06% market share growth in March 2023 compared to the previous quarter (Dec 2022), marking the highest increase among all banks.

Updated: 01 Jul 2023, 06:44 PM IST
