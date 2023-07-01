SBI revolutionizes transaction banking with 34 new hubs, Dinesh Khara commends remarkable turnaround1 min read 01 Jul 2023, 06:44 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced 34 Transaction Banking Hubs to offer prompt and efficient solutions to customers. The hubs will provide comprehensive services and leverage connectivity within the SBI Group. SBI also achieved a notable increase in market share in the CA segment
State Bank of India (SBI), a government-owned bank, has recently introduced 34 Transaction Banking Hubs at the top 21 district centers nationwide. The primary objective is to offer prompt and efficient Transaction Banking solutions to customers. The inauguration ceremony was conducted by Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman of SBI, as part of the bank's 68th foundation day celebration.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×